BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Warmer and wetter pattern into work week

High temperatures near 70 to start the work week
A stalled frontal boundary keeps a chance for rain in the forecast through the week ahead.
A stalled frontal boundary keeps a chance for rain in the forecast through the week ahead.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A very wet Sunday for some parts of the area. North of Lake Pontchartrain many areas saw 2 to 3 inches of rainfall early in the day. Heavier rain totals developed across the Mississippi Gulf coast as well, while farther south was cloudy with more light passing rain for the majority of the day. Monday will be a bit grey as well, but much less rain around and most of the area will move into the warmer sector of this system keeping highs in the low to middle 70s. That trend continues through the first part of the week with passing showers and mild temperatures. Thursday the next major storm system moves in bringing more intense rainfall and behind it much cooler conditions taking highs back down into the 50s to end the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, Jan. 29
Morning weather update for Sunday, Jan. 29
Next 3 Days
Heavy flooding rainfall possible Sunday, rainy week ahead
Nicondra's evening weather update for Saturday, Jan. 28
Nicondra's evening weather update for Saturday, Jan. 28
One to two inches of rain likely through the day for most of Southeast Louisiana and the...
Nicondra: Rain in the forecast for Sunday