Nicondra: Warmer and wetter pattern into work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A very wet Sunday for some parts of the area. North of Lake Pontchartrain many areas saw 2 to 3 inches of rainfall early in the day. Heavier rain totals developed across the Mississippi Gulf coast as well, while farther south was cloudy with more light passing rain for the majority of the day. Monday will be a bit grey as well, but much less rain around and most of the area will move into the warmer sector of this system keeping highs in the low to middle 70s. That trend continues through the first part of the week with passing showers and mild temperatures. Thursday the next major storm system moves in bringing more intense rainfall and behind it much cooler conditions taking highs back down into the 50s to end the week.

