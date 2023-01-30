BBB Accredited Business
6-year-old flown to hospital after falling from ski lift

Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski...
Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.(ugurhan/Getty Images Signature)
By Zoe Strothers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 6-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after falling from a ski lift at a ski resort in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.

Police said the child was awake when they responded to the call on the bunny hill but was falling in and out of consciousness.

The child was airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

No further details were given.

