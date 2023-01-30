BBB Accredited Business
Antetokounmpo scores 50 for Bucks; Pelicans lose 8th in row

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo gets past New Orleans Pelicans' Jose Alvarado during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo gets past New Orleans Pelicans' Jose Alvarado during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110 on Sunday, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss.

Anteotkounmpo’s 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards. He shot 20 of 26 from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 of 12 on free-throw attempts.

The Bucks never trailed and won their fourth straight as they opened a four-game homestand. They also reached the 130-point mark for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Jrue Holiday scored 17 and Brook Lopez added 15 for the Bucks, who shot 55.2%.

Antetokounmpo collected 29 points and 10 rebounds in the first half alone, helping the Bucks build a big lead early. This was Antetokounmpo’s 10th game this season with at least 40 points, tying the career high for 40-point games that he set last season.

New Orleans was missing its top three scorers: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram (toe injury on left foot) and CJ McCollum (sprained right thumb). Jose Alvarado stepped up to lead the Pelicans with 18 points, while Trey Murphy III and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 each.

Antetokounmpo’s sizzling start put the Pelicans in an early hole. The two-time MVP already had 16 points midway through the first quarter. He went 8 of 9 for 18 points in that opening period, nearly matching New Orleans’ scoring total while helping the Bucks build a 37-19 advantage.

