Boutte man booked with 23 burglary-related counts in St. Charles Parish

Gary Pierre, 24, is accused of vehicle and business break-ins on eight separate occasions...
Gary Pierre, 24, is accused of vehicle and business break-ins on eight separate occasions between last Nov. 26 and Jan. 28, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday (Jan. 30).(St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - A Boutte man accused of at least 23 vehicle and business burglaries or attempts over the past two months has been arrested, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (Jan. 30).

Gary R. Pierre is accused of committing the crimes over eight separate dates between last Nov. 26 and Jan. 28, the agency said, victimizing people who parked outside a business in the 13000 block of Highway 90 in Boutte. The main business at that location is the Boutte Walmart Supercenter.

According to authorities, Pierre repeatedly broke vehicle windows and ransacked the contents of nearly two dozen cars and trucks. He also is accused of simple burglary of a business where several vehicles stored inside a fenced lot were opened and burglarized.

A SCPSO detective staking out the business on Saturday observed Pierre “casing” the parking lot and apprehended the suspect. The agency said Pierre was linked to the previous crimes “through investigation,” but did not elaborate on the evidence against him.

Pierre was booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with information on Pierre or the case is asked to contact St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office detective Kevin Tennison at (985) 783-6807 or by email at ktennison@stcharlessheriff.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

