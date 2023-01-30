Bruce: Foggy mornings and warmer than average temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Foggy mornings and warm temps will be the rule over the next few days. It will be mostly dry and warm as well. Rain coverage 20% with highs in the 68-71 range. lows in the 58-62 range.

Bruce: Fog in the forecast over the next couple of mornings. Fog will develop after midnight tonight and tomorrow night and create low visibilities in some areas. Allow extra travel time. Mostly dry through Wednesday and warm with highs around 70° with a 20% chance of a shower. pic.twitter.com/aTB0PApwL7 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 30, 2023

Hit and miss showers remain through midweek with lows in the high 50s and low 60s. Fog will be possible once again on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be in the low 70s, and slightly lower Wednesday in the high 60s.

Thursday will be our next storm chance with temperatures warming into the mid 70s during the day before storms move in during the evening and overnight hours. This system will drop temperatures into the 50s by the end of the week with drier weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.