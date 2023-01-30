Humid and warm start to the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Muggy conditions remain to start the week with highs in the 70s.

Monday will be humid and cloudy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Fog will last through the morning clearing as the day progresses. A few spotty showers are possible across the area.

Hit and miss showers remain through midweek with lows in the high 50s and low 60s. Fog will be possible once again on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be in the low 70s, and slightly lower Wednesday in the high 60s.

Thursday will be our next storm chance with temperatures warming into the mid 70s during the day before storms move in during the evening and overnight hours. This system will drop temperatures into the 50s by the end of the week with drier weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.