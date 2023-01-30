BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Humid and warm start to the week

Showers possible each day, storms Thursday
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Muggy conditions remain to start the week with highs in the 70s.

Monday will be humid and cloudy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Fog will last through the morning clearing as the day progresses. A few spotty showers are possible across the area.

Hit and miss showers remain through midweek with lows in the high 50s and low 60s. Fog will be possible once again on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be in the low 70s, and slightly lower Wednesday in the high 60s.

Thursday will be our next storm chance with temperatures warming into the mid 70s during the day before storms move in during the evening and overnight hours. This system will drop temperatures into the 50s by the end of the week with drier weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

Latest News

A stalled frontal boundary keeps a chance for rain in the forecast through the week ahead.
Nicondra: Warmer and wetter pattern into work week
Morning weather update for Sunday, Jan. 29
Morning weather update for Sunday, Jan. 29
Next 3 Days
Heavy flooding rainfall possible Sunday, rainy week ahead
One to two inches of rain likely through the day for most of Southeast Louisiana and the...
Nicondra: Rain in the forecast for Sunday