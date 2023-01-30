Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles advance to Super Bowl, Feb. 12 on FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be the two teams to face off in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Eagles, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7, will have their first Super Bowl appearance since 2017.

For the first time in history, the Bengals played consecutive championship games. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game. Just a year ago, the Bengals beat the Chiefs in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are in their fifth straight conference title game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.