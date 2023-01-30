BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles advance to Super Bowl, Feb. 12 on FOX 8

The Kansas City Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 for the AFC...
The Kansas City Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 for the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday January 29, 2023.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be the two teams to face off in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Eagles, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7, will have their first Super Bowl appearance since 2017.

For the first time in history, the Bengals played consecutive championship games. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game. Just a year ago, the Bengals beat the Chiefs in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are in their fifth straight conference title game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

Latest News

New Orleans police and EMS personnel respond Sunday (Jan. 29) to a shooting near Curran...
Man arrested for fatally shooting teen girl in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East
A man was found fatally shot Saturday night (Jan. 28) near a vehicle that crashed at the...
Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers
Thousands of people turned out for the Krewe of Chewbacchus parade
Thousands of people turned out for the Krewe of Chewbacchus parade
Lafreniere Park hosts the second annual King Cake tasting contest
Lafreniere Park hosts the second annual King Cake tasting contest