Man sentenced in decades-old murder of his wife

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A man convicted in a more than 35-year-old murder case has been sentenced, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Reginald Reed was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 30, to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, he was arrested in June of 2019 and was found guilty in November of 2022.

The decades-old case involved the murder of Reginal Reed’s wife, Selonia Reed, back on Aug. 23, 1987, according to officials. They added that she was found dead in the passenger seat of her vehicle in an empty lot in Hammond.

Authorities said that Selonia Reed had blunt force trauma to her face and several stab wounds on her upper body.

Following Selonia Reed’s death, authorities said Reginald Reed was the primary suspect. However, they said he denied any wrongdoing and was not charged at the time.

Louisiana State Police reopened the case in 2011 after DNA and witness accounts led authorities to believe that Reginald Reed hired Jimmy Barnes to murder Selonia Reed, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

As part of the investigation, Assistant District Attorney Tayor Anthony and Louisiana State Police Trooper Barry Ward traveled to Georgia to interview Barnes.

Officials with the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Barnes eventually confessed to his role in the murder and pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Officials said he was sentenced to five years in jail with credit for time served.

Barnes testified in Reginald Reed’s trial, officials said. They added that the testimony, DNA evidence, and other eyewitness accounts helped to secure the conviction and life sentencing of Reginald Reed.

“Thirty-five years is a long time for justice,” said 21st District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. “Thanks to the Hammond Police Department and Barry Ward, we were able to successfully close this case for Selonia Reed, her family, and the community.”

