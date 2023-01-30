Man shot, killed in Lower Garden District Sunday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in the Lower Garden District Sunday evening (Jan. 29), police say.

Around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man down in the 2000 block of Constance Street. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

