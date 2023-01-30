BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Shooting near Siegen Lane leaves 2 men dead

A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men were found dead inside a car off of Siegen Lane following a shooting overnight, according to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.(WAFB)

EBRSO received a call of shots fired around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed.

Once they arrived at the scene, deputies say two men were discovered dead inside the car. A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.(WAFB)

Anyone with information is asked to call 389-5000.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

Latest News

Gremillion is an 8-year-old male with short brown hair and brown eyes.
LSP: Covington 8-year-old reported missing found safe
Graphic
Missing non-verbal 8-year-old boy in Covington found safe, police confirm
LSP: Missing 8-year-old last seen in Covington; Woman wanted for questioning
LSP: Missing 8-year-old last seen in Covington; Woman wanted for questioning
Missing 8-year-old boy in Covington found safe
Missing 8-year-old boy in Covington found safe