Tickfaw man wanted on molestation charge, authorities say
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help to locate a man with outstanding warrants.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, of Tickfaw, is wanted on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile.
Anyone who may know something about where Bumgarden may be is being asked to contact authorities by calling (985) 902-2070.
The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.