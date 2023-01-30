Tickfaw man wanted on molestation charge, authorities say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help to locate a man with outstanding warrants.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, of Tickfaw, is wanted on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile.

Anyone who may know something about where Bumgarden may be is being asked to contact authorities by calling (985) 902-2070.

The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

