15-year-old girl killed in negligent shooting was Warren Easton student

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 15-year-old girl fatally shot in the Seabrook neighborhood of New Orleans East has been identified as a student of Warren Easton High School.

School officials said in a statement on Tuesday that grief counseling will be available for classmates of Kennedi Belton, who was killed in what the New Orleans Police Department has classified as a negligent homicide.

“Warren Easton Charter High School is truly heart broken at the loss of one of our beloved students. This is a tragedy that is felt by our entire community, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those impacted. We will make every effort to help our students, staff and faculty cope with this loss. We have reached out to our families and a group of social workers has been dispatched to our building.  Any student in need of additional support can receive counseling to aid them at this time.”

The NOPD arrested 19-year-old Andre Skinner in connection with the girl’s death. Skinner is facing one count of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring.

Details surrounding the shooting have been limited.

Belton was shot around 1:41 p.m. on Sun., Jan. 29 in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard near Malvern Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A balloon release for Belton is scheduled for Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

