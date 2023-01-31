Bruce: Patchy morning fog; dry Wednesday; Rain Thursday with front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are counting down the days to cooler and drier air.

We start Wednesday with patchy fog and clouds. Some sun will peek through before clouds increase and rain returns Thursday with a stronger front. 50s during the day Wednesday due to cloudy skies and northerly winds.

Bruce: The wet weather day is Thursday as a stronger front arrives. We will see much cooler temps behind the front. By midday friday, all rain moves out for all of the weekend parades. Highs Fri-Sun in the 50s, lows 30s-40s north and 40s to 50s south. pic.twitter.com/An29ZsGHV8 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 31, 2023

Thursday will warm briefly in the morning through midday as southerly flow returns briefly in the morning hours ahead of another storm system. Our warmest temperatures will be early in the day with highs in the low 70s before quickly falling as the front passes through in the afternoon to the 50s. Rain will be widespread with a few strong to severe storms possible. Flooding will be the biggest issue, especially for the North Shore due to the ground already being saturated from previous rainfall this week.

By the end of the week we will see the storms clear out and sun return Friday but cold air takes over the region. We will be in the 50s for our daytime highs with lows in the 30s for the North Shore on Saturday morning. A slow rise in temperatures will occur over the weekend with 60s by the start of the week.

