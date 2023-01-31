Businesses lament revenue loss after ‘boneheaded’ cuts to Krewe du Vieux parade route

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just five days before Krewe du Vieux rolls through the Marigny and French Quarter, businesses along two bustling New Orleans corridors complained about a costly late decision cutting them out of Saturday’s parade route.

Several businesses along lower Decatur Street and Frenchmen Street said they already had rented balcony space and stocked up on food and liquor inventories in anticipation of parade traffic. Now, they are left scrambling to issue refunds and find solutions.

According to a Krewe du Vieux spokesperson, the new route will start on Homer Plessy Way and Royal Street. The krewe will parade down Royal Street into the French Quarter, turn on Toulouse Street and head toward the river, before turning on Decatur Street and continuing to The Sugar Mill for the post-parade ball.

Krewe Captain Sebastian Boegershausen said the route is a compromise struck with the New Orleans Police Department, but he isn’t happy about it.

“We wanted to parade down Frenchmen and Decatur. It’s not from lack of desire,” he said. “This is the only compromise we could come to that had any semblance of a reasonable route.”

Boegershausen said he originally was presented with two options by NOPD: Parade through the inner French Quarter but leave out much of the Marigny portion of the route, or parade through the Marigny but leave out the inner French Quarter portion.

He said the krewe presented an option that would have them return to last year’s route, but tack on Royal Street and the Marigny.

“The options we presented NOPD -- which were far better options than this compromise -- they were just not willing to let us have those routes,” Boegershausen said. “They didn’t fully clarify why they wouldn’t let us have that route.”

Boegershausen said the NOPD chalked up the denial of the requested route to “logistical issues.”

Fox 8 asked Mayor LaToya Cantrell and interim NOPD Supt. Michelle Woodfork about the Krewe du Vieux negotiations.

“Issues relative to Krewe du Vieux have been worked out, we’re working through them. And that’s what we will say at this particular time,” Cantrell said.

But that answer doesn’t go far enough to address concerns and lost revenue, one business owner said.

The owner said the balcony of his Decatur Street restaurant had been rented out by more than 100 tourists from across the country. Now, he’s calling each party to let them know the situation, since he’s now two full blocks removed from the parade route.

He called the situation “heartbreaking,” and said all of the businesses surrounding him stand to lose thousands of dollars.

“Now, everybody’s got to figure out how we’re going to change things,” said Emma Tracy, a bartender at nearby Santos Bar. “Nobody really knows what to do. It’s really frustrating. People asking for refunds for rented-out balconies, people not being able to work that day. It’s been a lot.”

The sentiment is the same on Frenchmen Street.

“The city is losing out on making money and benefitting from that tax revenue,” said Gabriela Micaela, a bartender at Favela Chic. “A lot of these businesses hired a lot of extra staff to handle it. I think it’s really upsetting to locals, tourists, neighborhoods.

“I guess I’m just sorry for anyone watching the parade who’s not going to have anywhere to buy drinks or pee.”

Mardi Gras Guide publisher Arthur Hardy said the extra details promised by the city will not arrive until Feb. 10.

“There are no winners when changes are made this late in the game,” Hardy said. “I’m told that weekend is bigger than Jazz Fest, French Quarter Fest, any other time, New Year’s Eve. This is a big weekend monetarily. And it’s just a shame that’s happening and especially happening this late.”

Boegershausen called the decision “boneheaded.” He said when krewe leadership approached NOPD in December to discuss the route, they didn’t get a response for a couple of weeks. He said the krewe plans to reach out months in advance of future parades to ensure their route is finalized.

