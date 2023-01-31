BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dog running through French Quarter intersection rescued by police, reunited with owner

Luna was seen running in the street on the edge of the French Quarter at the intersection of...
Luna was seen running in the street on the edge of the French Quarter at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Rampart Street.(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dog was rescued by New Orleans police and reunited with its owner.

The NOPD says Luna was seen running in the street on the edge of the French Quarter at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Rampart Street.

First District Detective Samantha Barker rescued Luna and brought her down to the station, where she was reunited with her mom.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement

Latest News

A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
Reginald Elloie
BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate
Tori Banks, 24, is remembered as a "vibrant and loving daughter, grand daughter, sister, and...
24-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Hammond; 19-year-old arrested