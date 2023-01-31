Dog running through French Quarter intersection rescued by police, reunited with owner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dog was rescued by New Orleans police and reunited with its owner.

The NOPD says Luna was seen running in the street on the edge of the French Quarter at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Rampart Street.

First District Detective Samantha Barker rescued Luna and brought her down to the station, where she was reunited with her mom.

Yesterday, #NOPD First District Det. Samantha Barker rescued this sweet pup after seeing her running in the street at Esplanade Ave. & N. Rampart St. Det. Barker brought her to the First District station, where Luna was soon happily reunited with her mom. #CommunityPolicing 🐶👮‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pZ8FnD4wCr — New Orleans Police Department (@NOPDNews) January 31, 2023

