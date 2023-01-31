Dog running through French Quarter intersection rescued by police, reunited with owner
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dog was rescued by New Orleans police and reunited with its owner.
The NOPD says Luna was seen running in the street on the edge of the French Quarter at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Rampart Street.
First District Detective Samantha Barker rescued Luna and brought her down to the station, where she was reunited with her mom.
