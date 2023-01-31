FFF: Time for the Bengals to move on from Eli Apple

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We focus on what Cincinnati should do with Eli Apple, Ryan Reynolds owned-Wrexham almost receives their Hollywood ending, and a trip to Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken.

FOOTBALL

Pro Football Focus ranks Eli Apple 68th at the cornerback position where only 64 players start in the NFL. In his two full seasons with the Bengals, he has just two interceptions and has been beaten for 11 touchdowns.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, this doesn’t appear to be optimal for one of your starters.

This offseason, Apple will be a free agent, and it might be wise for the team to move on from the seven-year veteran. With his play on the field mixed with his stupidity off the field it makes sense.

Recapping the NFC and AFC title games on #GarlandontheAvenue. Eagles beat Niners in a snoozer, Mahomes orchestrates a win over Burrow and the Bengals. Also, Eli Apple is a free agent, Cincy move on from Apple. pic.twitter.com/RFyObABlgS — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 30, 2023

A latest example of Apple’s questionable behavior off the field came after they beat the Bills. Mind you, this was a divisional round win, not the Super Bowl. Apple went at multiple Bills on social media after the victory.

A shame you couldn’t keep that same energy on the field maybe the outcome would’ve been different 🤷🏿‍♂️ enjoy Mexico wit the homies https://t.co/RvBeSChl5T — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

Cancun on 3 🫶🏿 https://t.co/oOHSw1AMsT — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

Cincinnati lost this past weekend to Kansas City. Now Apple can join the Bills in Mexico.

And for the Bengals, they should tell him to pack up for a one-way trip out of Cincy for good.

Intrigued to see when the Bengals possibly do move on from Apple, will he take shots at the city like he did to New Orleans.

New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever 😂 it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

FÚTBOL

One of the best soccer documentaries out there is FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham”. It follows the purchase of Wrexham Football Club by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham is a city in Wales. The club they bought is in the fifth division of English football. The English Premier League is considered the first division.

Fifth division of English football is called non-league. They don’t have a full season tv contract like the big clubs, and some of the players in this league have a side job to make ends meet.

Reynolds and McElhenney star power has flipped the narrative of Wrexham. Once a struggling city in North Wales, it’s now a tourist destination. The team struggling to survive before ownership changed, is now primed to be promoted into English League two.

Wrexham was on the cusp of producing a Hollywood moment on the pitch this past weekend. The Welsh side hosted Championship (second division) side Sheffield United in the FA Cup. A victory would’ve been on the biggest in the club’s history.

Wrexham took the lead three different times in front of worldwide audience, going up 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2. Unfortunately, in the dying seconds Sheffield United scored an equalizer ending the match, 3-3.

In the FA Cup there’s no overtime in a first leg, so they’ll replay the match this time at Sheffield United.

Could Wrexham produce magic away from home, not likely. But, with a second season of the documentary in filming, don’t count out a storybook ending.

FOOD

If Gus’s claims their chicken is “world famous,” well I had to check it out.

I got the two-piece dark with baked beans, mac and cheese, and white bread. With a drink, and sit-down service it came to over $20. For that price, it better be some of the best fried chicken I’ve ever had.

Well, it was good, but not next-level need to go back ASAP great. Location, chicken, and sides were all fine, but it didn’t go to a higher level.

Popeyes is half the price, and still better chicken. And yes, I know I’ve had numerous problems with Popeyes recently (no spicy chicken available, spicy chicken sandwich out, only taking cash no cards), but I’ll still roll with them over Gus’s.

