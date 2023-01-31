Longtime Orleans Civil Court Judge Robin Giarrusso to retire in May

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Judge Robin Giarrusso, a mainstay at Orleans Parish Civil District Court since 1988, announced she plans to retire on May 1 after completing her 35th year on the bench.

Giarrusso revealed her plans Monday (Jan. 30) in a statement that called her three-plus decades as a jurist “incredibly fulfilling.”

“I am proud of running an efficient docket, being accessible and being a mentor to younger lawyers and judges,” said Giarrusso, who began serving on the bench on April 29, 1988.

Giarrusso will retire as the second-most senior state court judge in Louisiana.

The mother of New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso III graduated from Newcomb College and received her law degree from Tulane University. Before being elected as a judge, she worked as an assistant city attorney and as deputy city attorney, serving as the city’s chief legal counsel for contract and construction litigation and public bid law issues.

Judge Giarrusso also has provided civic leadership, with volunteer work for the Easter Seal Society, the National Council of Jewish Women, serving as former president of Temple Sinai on St. Charles Avenue, and as a past chair of the Louisiana Judiciary Commission.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my granddaughters, continuing to serve the community in a volunteer capacity and taking some long-overdue time to travel,” she said.

Former Civil Court Judge Michael Bagneris called his former colleague “everything a judge should be -- experienced, honest, fair-minded and committed to justice for all people.”

Giarrusso was re-elected to another six-year term on the Orleans civil court’s Division G bench with 65 percent of the vote in November 2020, easily defeating challenger Schalyece Harrison (35 percent). No sitting New Orleans judge -- in Civil or Criminal District Court -- won their race by a bigger margin in that election cycle.

The state Supreme Court will appoint an ad hoc judge to handle the Division G docket after Giarrusso retires, until a replacement is decided in a special election.

Judge Robin Giarrusso said spending more time with her granddaughters is atop her list after she retires in May. (Orleans Parish Civil District Court)

