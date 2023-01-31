Morris’s career-high 31 points leads No. 3 LSU over Vols; remain unbeaten in SEC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) faced its biggest test so far this season as the Tigers hosted Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC) in a battle of unbeatens in conference play at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday, Jan. 30.

The Tigers took down the Vols, 76-68, to remain one of the two teams undefeated in the SEC, joining No. 1 South Carolina.

Alexis Morris, the veteran of the Tigers scored a career-high 31 points in the win over the Vols. Morris shot 50% from the field and was 1-for-2 from behind the arc, she also added six rebounds and five steals. The “Bayou Barbie” Angel Reese finished the game with 16 points and 16 rebounds, extending her double-double streak to 21 games.

Tennessee got within one point of the Tigers’ lead in the fourth quarter, but LSU was able to go on an 11-0 run to extend their lead back to double digits.

No. 3 LSU will host Georgia on Thursday, Feb. 2 with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

