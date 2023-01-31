BBB Accredited Business
Police: Woman kidnapped, tied up 2 victims before beating them

Police charged Emily Shaw, 58, with kidnapping and assault after she reportedly kidnapped and tied up two victims before beating them. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Bryce Jacquot and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said a woman is facing charges after she allegedly tied up two victims and beat them while in a roadway on Sunday.

North Charleston police said 58-year-old Emily Shaw has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, a charge of first-degree assault and battery, and a charge of third-degree assault and battery.

Officers responded to an unknown complaint just after 9 a.m., and they said they found two victims tied up with yellow ropes around their necks, arms, shoulders and legs who had been beaten by Shaw.

The victims were powerless to get the beating to stop, according to an incident report obtained by WCSC.

The officers ordered the victims to be untied and moved them to patrol vehicles while they conducted an investigation, the report said.

Eventually, police determined the incident was the result of a church vehicle that was stolen earlier that morning. The vehicle was not reported as stolen to law enforcement.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital to have their injuries treated. The other victim, a minor, did not report any injuries and was released to his mother, according to WCSC.

