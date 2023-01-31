Sticky humid for now but cooler air on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The temperatures across the Deep South are a wild ride right now as Arctic air tries to spill in from the north but the sticky, humid Gulf air mass remains in place over us.

That will change over the next 24 hours as this front slowly sags down to the coastline. Before then, I think we have one more spring-like day with highs in the upper 70s and high humidity. Fog is a problem this morning but just like the past few days, expect it to lift by lunch with some sun possible. Small rain chances remain with a few passing showers a possibility.

The front will slowly work its way to the coast later tonight allowing all of the area to fall into the 50s. This is likely to cloud us over and keep us cloudy but much cooler into Wednesday. I’ve dropped our highs to the 50s with a continued 20% rain chance.

Eventually this entire mess of a storm system completes its pass through Thursday as we have our best rain chance of the week and a much colder air mass sliding in during the middle of the day. Expect some downpours in that Thursday forecast to go along with temperatures dropping for much of the afternoon.

Great news for Friday and the weekend, sunny skies return and temperatures will be quite pleasant. At night it will be chilly but during the day you can expect 50s and 60s. Perfect parading weather!

