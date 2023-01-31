BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sticky humid for now but cooler air on the way

Highs stay in the upper 70s this afternoon but falling temps expected soon
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The temperatures across the Deep South are a wild ride right now as Arctic air tries to spill in from the north but the sticky, humid Gulf air mass remains in place over us.

That will change over the next 24 hours as this front slowly sags down to the coastline. Before then, I think we have one more spring-like day with highs in the upper 70s and high humidity. Fog is a problem this morning but just like the past few days, expect it to lift by lunch with some sun possible. Small rain chances remain with a few passing showers a possibility.

The front will slowly work its way to the coast later tonight allowing all of the area to fall into the 50s. This is likely to cloud us over and keep us cloudy but much cooler into Wednesday. I’ve dropped our highs to the 50s with a continued 20% rain chance.

Eventually this entire mess of a storm system completes its pass through Thursday as we have our best rain chance of the week and a much colder air mass sliding in during the middle of the day. Expect some downpours in that Thursday forecast to go along with temperatures dropping for much of the afternoon.

Great news for Friday and the weekend, sunny skies return and temperatures will be quite pleasant. At night it will be chilly but during the day you can expect 50s and 60s. Perfect parading weather!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement

Latest News

Evening weather update for Monday, Jan. 30
Evening weather update for Monday, Jan. 30
Early evening weather update for Monday, Jan. 30
Early evening weather update for Monday, Jan. 30
Bruce: Foggy start to the next couple of mornings with warm temps
Bruce: Foggy mornings and warmer than average temperatures
Rain chances this week
Humid and warm start to the week