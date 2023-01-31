Warm, humid weather swaps out for colder air

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have one more warm and humid day on Tuesday.

Temperatures will reach well into the 70s once the fog clears out with humid conditions. An Arctic front positioned just to our north will slowly sag into the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Lows will be in the 50s and struggle to pass the high 50s during the day Wednesday due to cloudy skies and northerly winds.

Thursday will change slightly as southerly flow returns briefly in the morning hours ahead of another storm system. Our warmest temperatures will be early in the day with highs in the low 70s before quickly falling as the front passes through in the afternoon to the 50s. Rain will be widespread with a few strong to severe storms possible. Flooding will be the biggest issue, especially for the North Shore due to the ground already being saturated from previous rainfall this week.

By the end of the week we will see the storms clear out and sun return Friday but cold air takes over the region. We will be in the 50s for our daytime highs with lows in the 30s for the North Shore on Saturday morning. A slow rise in temperatures will occur over the weekend with 60s by the start of the week.

