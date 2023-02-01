BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Rain returns Thursday with a few downpours and gusty winds

By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today was a colder and cloudy day just ahead of a cold front that will bring the threat of downpours and gusty winds midday through the early evening. Then the cold front will move in Thursday.

Ahead of the front temperatures will be mild and briefly warm into the upper 60s near 70 before rain takes over late morning into the afternoon. Expect 1 to 2 inches of rain with some heavy down pours. Rain should end by late Thursday with cooler and drier conditions moving in for the weekend. It will be cool and dry for the parades.

