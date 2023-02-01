Bruce: Rain returns Thursday with a few downpours and gusty winds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today was a colder and cloudy day just ahead of a cold front that will bring the threat of downpours and gusty winds midday through the early evening. Then the cold front will move in Thursday.

Rain moves in mid morning Thursday into Thursday night. Some areas may receive isolated on the high end 3-4". Most up to an inch. We will watch the latest rivers on the north shore. Most rivers in moderate range as of this evening. It will be dry but cool for the weekend parades. pic.twitter.com/cLkU82HyOR — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 1, 2023

Ahead of the front temperatures will be mild and briefly warm into the upper 60s near 70 before rain takes over late morning into the afternoon. Expect 1 to 2 inches of rain with some heavy down pours. Rain should end by late Thursday with cooler and drier conditions moving in for the weekend. It will be cool and dry for the parades.

