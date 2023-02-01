February starts cooler with rain coming Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s quite the difference as you walk out the door this morning as temperatures have fallen behind a cold front which is now stalled along the coast.

Having this front stalled close to us will make for a cloudy and cool day of weather. There remains that random shower chance, around 20%. The bigger story is the cooler temperatures which will likely keep us stuck in the 50s for highs this afternoon.

Things change again on Thursday as the stalled front tries to move back inland as a warm front. This will allow for a quick jump to around 70 by lunch before rain and a big drop in temperatures arrives come Thursday afternoon. North of the lake likely sees the best chance for rain with this next storm and they’re also likely to stay in the “cold” sector of the storm.

The best news in the forecast is what’s to come for Friday and the weekend. Sunshine returns by then with a nice chill in the air. Highs will go from the 50s to start the weekend to the 60s by Sunday. Any day parades look awesome with this weather and night parades will be chilly.

