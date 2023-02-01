BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

February starts cooler with rain coming Thursday

Highs will be held down in the 50s today
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s quite the difference as you walk out the door this morning as temperatures have fallen behind a cold front which is now stalled along the coast.

Having this front stalled close to us will make for a cloudy and cool day of weather. There remains that random shower chance, around 20%. The bigger story is the cooler temperatures which will likely keep us stuck in the 50s for highs this afternoon.

Things change again on Thursday as the stalled front tries to move back inland as a warm front. This will allow for a quick jump to around 70 by lunch before rain and a big drop in temperatures arrives come Thursday afternoon. North of the lake likely sees the best chance for rain with this next storm and they’re also likely to stay in the “cold” sector of the storm.

The best news in the forecast is what’s to come for Friday and the weekend. Sunshine returns by then with a nice chill in the air. Highs will go from the 50s to start the weekend to the 60s by Sunday. Any day parades look awesome with this weather and night parades will be chilly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

Evening weather update for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Bruce; Patchy fog few clouds Wednesday; rain Thursday with front
Bruce: Patchy morning fog; dry Wednesday; Rain Thursday with front
Next 3 days
Warm, humid weather swaps out for colder air