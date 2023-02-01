BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jeffery Istre joins race for governor

Jeffery Istre
Jeffery Istre(Facebook / Jeffery Istre Campaign for Governor)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kaplan, La. (KPLC) - Jeffery Istre, an oilfield worker, U.S. Army veteran and nonprofit founder from Kaplan, announced his bid for Louisiana governor Wednesday.

Istre is running as an Independent. He joins Republicans Sharon Hewitt, Xan John, Jeff Landry, Richard Nelson and John Schroder, and Independent Hunter Lundy.

Istre provided the following information about this campaign:

“Jeffery Istre believes the matters that need attention in this state are but not limited to; bringing the oilfield production levels back up. This is good for the state and the nation by becoming energy independent again. Secondly, our teachers are one of our best resources in the state, we need to make sure they are taken care of for they are teaching our future leaders. Thirdly but not lastly, Louisiana has the highest poverty rate in the nation. We are 47th in the nation in median income. This issue has been ignored for generations. We need to invest in our low income sectors to help the people help themselves.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
Reginald Elloie
Officials: SU student killed in crash on interstate; Balloon release held on campus
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police: Man dead following fight at Alburgh basketball game
NOLA WEEKEND King of Cake Bracket Challenge
NOLA WEEKEND King of Cake Bracket Challenge