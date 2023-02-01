BBB Accredited Business
LSU Lady Tigers roll past Tennessee

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - After LSU won their first 20 games, the majority of them by blowout, the criticism was that they haven’t played anybody.

Head coach Kim Mulkey acknowledged recently that she scheduled light early to build confidence, believing that they’d be better prepared for when they faced a team like Tennessee last Monday. Both the tigers and Lady Vols were 8-0 in the SEC.

Early on, the freshman Flaujae Johnson gets to the tin for the easy finish, tigers led by 3 after the first quarter.

Talk about getting to the rim, Alexis Morris...she does that and one...Tigers led 34-29 at the half

More from morris....from deep. putting the Tigers up 8. Morris finished with a career-high 31-points.

LSU’s Angel Reese had 20 straight double-doubles to start the season, getting number 21 was tough.

She only had 4 points and 4 rebounds at half.

She balled out in the second half and finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds.

LSU moves to 21-0 after the hard-fought 76-68 win.

