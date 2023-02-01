BBB Accredited Business
Man’s body found alongside Slidell road identified by coroner

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The body of a man found alongside a road has been identified by St. Tammany Parish Coroner, according to police.

The death was reported to the sheriff’s office early Monday morning. The St. Tammy Parish Corner’s Office said the body was identified as 57-year-old Chris E. Warren of Slidell. The body was found near Manzella Road near Slidell early Monday.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but the cause and manner of death are currently unclassified, pending additional tests.

No other details have been released at this time.

