Nicondra: Gray sky and low clouds ahead of our next rain maker

Rainy day Thursday
A boundary stuck along the coast will finally be pushed along late Thursday with the next cold...
A boundary stuck along the coast will finally be pushed along late Thursday with the next cold front.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low clouds and fog made for a gray start to Wednesday with very few breaks into the late afternoon. Temperatures hover in the 50s and mild conditions will continue through the overnight. A cold front will move in Thursday. Ahead of the front temperatures will be mild and briefly warm into the upper 60s near 70 before rain takes over late morning into the afternoon. Expect 1 to 2 inches of rain with some heavy down pours. Rain should end by late Thursday with cooler and drier conditions moving in for the weekend.

