Nicondra: Gray sky and low clouds ahead of our next rain maker

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low clouds and fog made for a gray start to Wednesday with very few breaks into the late afternoon. Temperatures hover in the 50s and mild conditions will continue through the overnight. A cold front will move in Thursday. Ahead of the front temperatures will be mild and briefly warm into the upper 60s near 70 before rain takes over late morning into the afternoon. Expect 1 to 2 inches of rain with some heavy down pours. Rain should end by late Thursday with cooler and drier conditions moving in for the weekend.

