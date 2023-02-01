Pelicans a .500 team after Denver hands them ninth straight loss, 122-113

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets handed the reeling Pelicans their ninth straight loss, 122-113, Tuesday night (Jan. 31) in Colorado.

The Pelicans, still playing without injured All-Star forward Zion Williamson, have lost 14 of 17 games since New Year’s Eve. The losing skid has sent them back to .500 with a 26-26 record and 30 games remaining in the regular season.

Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists as the Western Conference leaders improved to 16-0 when Jokic has a triple-double. Murray made a season-high seven 3-pointers on his way to a big night.

C.J. McCollum and Herbert Jones each scored 21 for the Pelicans. Williamson, named an All-Star Game starter last week, missed his 15th straight game with a hamstring injury.

Love the Fight @PelicansNBA 💪🏾 Even if we didn’t get the dub #KeepPushin 🏁 — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) February 1, 2023

The Nuggets led by 13 early in the fourth quarter, only to see the Pelicans cut it to five on several occasions, including a layup by Jones with less than a minute remaining. Murray and Jokic each converted a pair of free throws down the stretch to help Denver fend off New Orleans and move to 23-4 at home.

Jokic, who’s been dealing with tightness in his left hamstring, had another efficient shooting performance, going 10 of 14 from the floor. It was the 92nd triple-double of his career.

Jokic turned in a nifty play in the first half that drew quite an ovation. The big man saved a ball from going out of bounds on the defensive end, dribbled up the floor, drove in and scored on a finger roll while being fouled.

Notes: Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and forward Trey Murphy III each were selected to play in the NBA’s Jordan Rising Stars Challenge Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City as part of the league’s All-Star Game weekend. ... Williamson is steadily progressing from his strained right hamstring, Pelicans coach Willie Green said before the game. “He’s getting there,” Green said. “It’s something we don’t want to rush, but we’re definitely excited to see him on the floor.” ... Brandon Ingram finished with 16 points and nine assists. ... Larry Nance Jr. scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. ... The Pelicans play Thursday in Dallas to finish a three-game road trip.

Oh man … this is crazy !!! I can’t even believe it. Thank y’all ❤️ https://t.co/FMnvya5kz9 — Jose Alvarado (@AlvaradoJose15) January 31, 2023

