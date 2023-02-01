Police: Man dead following fight at Alburgh basketball game

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball game.

It happened Tuesday at the Alburgh Community Education Center around 7 p.m.

Police say it was a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans.

A viewer sent us a phone recording of the alleged incident, which shows several people on a basketball court. People were tackled and shoved and punches were thrown in the video.

Officers say Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, asked to be taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Giroux’s body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fight to contact them. Call Det. Tpr. Michael Mattuchio at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online.

