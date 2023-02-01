Second-line parade planned Wednesday to celebrate Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Beyoncé fans in New Orleans can already celebrate the singer’s upcoming ‘Renaissance’ tour with a second-line parade Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Just hours after Beyoncé announced her highly-anticipated ‘Renaissance’ world tour would wrap in New Orleans, Ceasars Superdome officials announced a “Second-Line Beyoncé Celebration” would take place downtown.

The L.B. Landry High School Marching Band will lead the second-line parade down Canal Street starting at the Joy Theater, at 1200 Canal Street, and ending at Harrah’s New Orleans Casino at the foot of Canal Street. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

“Let’s show Beyoncé just how New Orleans rolls and how thrilling it is the 28-time Grammy winner picked here to wrap up her world tour at Caesars Superdome,” a spokesperson for ASM Global said in a release.

Canal Street will be closed off between the Joy Theater and Harrah’s Casino for the parade.

Singer and recording artist Beyonce will launch her ‘Renaissance’ tour this summer, and the tour will make its finale in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

This marks Beyonce’s first tour since she hit the road with her husband Jay-Z for the “On the Run II” tour in 2018.

