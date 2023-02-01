BBB Accredited Business
Suspect wanted for using flatbed truck to steal a car from parking lot

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted for stealing a car from a parking lot using a flatbed truck.

Police say on Jan. 15, around 10:40 p.m., a 2004 Lexus RX300 was stolen from a parking lot in the 1900 block of Gentilly Boulevard. Surveillance footage showed a suspect using a flatbed truck to steal the Lexus.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the pictured flatbed tow truck or the identity of the pictured suspect, please call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

