Two police chases in Jefferson Parish end in crashes

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two separate police pursuits ended in crashes in Jefferson Parish on Wednesday (Feb. 1).

The first started on the Huey P. Long Bridge, where Causeway Police say they tried to pull over a speeding driver around 12 p.m.

The driver fled and was struck by oncoming traffic moments later while trying to turn onto Jefferson Highway. One person was injured. Two others fled on foot but were later captured by Jefferson Parish deputies.

Causeway police say a gun was found inside the car.

Around 3 p.m., deputies tried to stop a suspected stolen car on Airline Drive.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy had just turned on their unit’s lights when the car sped up and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the suspected stolen car sped away.

Deputies ended the chase to administer aid to the people in the car that was hit. No injuries were reported.

