BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two police chases in Jefferson Parish end in crashes

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two separate police pursuits ended in crashes in Jefferson Parish on Wednesday (Feb. 1).

The first started on the Huey P. Long Bridge, where Causeway Police say they tried to pull over a speeding driver around 12 p.m.

The driver fled and was struck by oncoming traffic moments later while trying to turn onto Jefferson Highway. One person was injured. Two others fled on foot but were later captured by Jefferson Parish deputies.

Causeway police say a gun was found inside the car.

Around 3 p.m., deputies tried to stop a suspected stolen car on Airline Drive.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy had just turned on their unit’s lights when the car sped up and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the suspected stolen car sped away.

Deputies ended the chase to administer aid to the people in the car that was hit. No injuries were reported.

CRIME TRACKER

Suspect wanted for using flatbed truck to steal car from parking lot

Family of teen fatally shot by Gulfport officer demands release of bodycam footage

Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens

Attorneys for Frickey murder suspects strike out in latest court hearing

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she’s encouraged by violent crime trends in the city.
New Orleans mayor says violent crime trending down, ‘encouraging’
It's been four months since Gulfport police shot a teenager; family demands transparency
It's been four months since Gulfport police shot a teenager; family demands transparency
A bill to fund incentives for insurance companies passed a major test
A bill to fund incentives for insurance companies passed a major test
Separate chases ended in crashes in Jefferson Parish Wednesday afternoon
Separate chases ended in crashes in Jefferson Parish Wednesday afternoon