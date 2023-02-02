Bruce: Rain ends as sun returns with chilly temps for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the evening wears on, rain chances will diminish after 10pm. Once the front moves through, the clouds, fog and rain clears as winds turn to the north bringing drier and much colder conditions into the region.

Bruce: Rain will move out tonight with colder temps behind a cold front. lows fall ito the 40s tonight with sun returning Friday into the weekend. Chilly Friday and Saturday morning 32° north and 40° south with highs in the 50s. Sunday a bit warmer in the mid 60s, pic.twitter.com/vLcOhSDJwG — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 2, 2023

Tonight will be chilly with low 40s north and upper 40s south. Friday morning clouds move out and sunshine returns. High temperatures will only be in the middle 50s. Saturday will start off cold with lows north of the lake in the 30s and south of the lake in the 40s. It will be nice for the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Sunday will see passing clouds but warmer temps rising into the id 60s.. Parade weather looks great for all krewes.

