Bruce: Rain ends as sun returns with chilly temps for the weekend

Bruce: Rain ends tonight; sunny and cooler for the weekend
Bruce: Rain ends tonight; sunny and cooler for the weekend(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the evening wears on, rain chances will diminish after 10pm. Once the front moves through, the clouds, fog and rain clears as winds turn to the north bringing drier and much colder conditions into the region.

Tonight will be chilly with low 40s north and upper 40s south. Friday morning clouds move out and sunshine returns. High temperatures will only be in the middle 50s. Saturday will start off cold with lows north of the lake in the 30s and south of the lake in the 40s. It will be nice for the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Sunday will see passing clouds but warmer temps rising into the id 60s.. Parade weather looks great for all krewes.

