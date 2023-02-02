BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement

On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.(Viewer)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Airline High School’s principal is responding after a number of concerned parents reached out to KSLA about students’ jackets being confiscated on a day when temperatures were in the low-30s.

School officials say on Thursday, Feb. 1, 42 hoodies were confiscated from students. Some social media reports suggested “hundreds” of hoodies were taken, however, school officials say that’s inaccurate, and that the students were in violation of the dress code. The temperature Thursday morning when students arrived on campus was 35°; the high temperature for the day was 37°.

Photos of staff members carrying garbage bags full of the confiscated hoodies were shared with KSLA.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.(Viewer)

Principal Justin James released this statement about the incident:

“Dress code violations have been a consistent problem and, in response, an announcement was made Tuesday that students who wore hoodies to school would have them taken. Hoodies have not been allowed at Airline for a number of years because they can pose a safety concern and the majority of students wearing them had been warned before. Was the timing right to take them yesterday? Perhaps not, but the school has provided sweatshirts in the past and continues to provide alternative outerwear. Parents can come to Airline to retrieve their child’s hoodie and several did at the end of school yesterday. Students can also pick up their outerwear after school today.”

School officials went on to say most of the hoodies confiscated have already been retrieved by parents or students.

Airline High dress code>>> https://www.bossierschools.org/Page/389

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
New Orleans police and EMS personnel respond Sunday (Jan. 29) to a shooting near Curran...
Man arrested for fatally shooting teen girl in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East
Tori Banks, 24, is remembered as a "vibrant and loving daughter, grand daughter, sister, and...
24-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Hammond; 19-year-old arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
House committee rejects Wildlife & Fisheries proposal
House committee rejects Wildlife & Fisheries proposal
Those arrested were 27-year-old Kevin Lavonn Cramer, 34-year-old Natalie Nichole Gerald,...
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer
NOLA has a new plan for tackling crime in the city
Supt. Woodfork announces strategic plan to help NOPD combat the violent crime in New Orleans