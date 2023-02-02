Federal judge orders former Mayor Ray Nagin to increase restitution payments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal judge orders former Mayor Ray Nagin to increase his monthly restitution payments.

His monthly payments to the federal government will go from $500 to $1200 monthly. Nagin still owes more than $70,000 to the IRS.

The government argued his payments should increase because he’s at retirement age and drawing a pension from Cox Communications. Nagin opposed the move saying he was living paycheck to paycheck.

