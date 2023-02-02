NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “The two times of the year I look forward to for opening day are opening day of deer season and opening day of baseball season,” said Matt Riser, the head coach of the Southeastern baseball team.

Deer season may have just ended, but first pitch on the diamond is about two weeks away.

“I think everybody feels excited about the start of the season. Feel like this is the best staff they’ve had, the best club they’ve had from a talent standpoint in a long time,” said Riser.

The Lions are coming off their fourth regional appearance, in the last eight seasons. But after getting outscored 35 to nine in two games, the Lions come into 2023, with something to prove.

“You’ve got two choices. You can feel sorry for yourself and makes excuses, or you can roll your sleeves up, get some things done, and turn it into a positive. There’s some disappointment in this club in the way we showed last year. We want to represent the conference in a better manner than we did. So, there’s a chip on their shoulder to go out and show everybody that this is a good conference in baseball,” said Riser.

As strange as it feels to say about a team that won their conference and went to a Regional last season, the Lions believe that they’re actually being underestimated heading into this year. The team was down nine pitchers last season, so with those guys coming back, plus the guys who were able to get experience in their absence, if you’re sleeping on Southeastern, you might be in for a rude awakening.

“Well if they are it’d be a mistake. That’s just our mentality. We have a next man up mentality, and everybody can get in the game at any time so that’s why we were able to be successful last year,” said Tyler Finke, an outfielder for the Lions.

“Being that we had nine arms out last year it’s kind of scary to see that we have all those guys coming back. Who knows what kind of run we can make now. Who knows what kind of noise we can make,” said Brennan Stuprich, a pitcher for the Lions.

A run to the Regionals this year, would be the first time the Lions went in back-to-back seasons, since 2017.

