Nicondra: Wet weather through the day before a big temperature drop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wet weather picks up through the day with showers and storms. One to two inches of rain may fall with a few heavy down pours into the early evening. Once the rain clears winds turn to the north bringing drier and much colder conditions into the region. Expect a brief rise in temps this afternoon into the upper 60s near 70. Late in the day the rain clears and we will be in the 40s by evening. Friday morning clouds move out and sunshine returns. High temperatures will only be in the middle 50s. Saturday will start off cold with lows north of the lake in the 30s and south of the lake in the 40s. It will be nice for the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Parade weather looks great.

