One last gloomy, wet day ahead of weekend sun

A cold front will finally sweep the messy weather out of here by tonight
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The gloomy skies continues for today but thankfully it’s the last day of this dreary weather as sunny skies are set to take hold heading into the weekend.

You know the drill at this point of the week, morning fog/drizzle will make the commute a bit slower this morning. That fog deck will lift through the later morning hours before we see rain showers roll in by afternoon. Looking over the parameters for today, I don’t see much of a severe weather risk nor does the rain look all that heavy. A quick downpour with up to an inch of rain is a possibility in a few spots.

The fun part of the forecast today are the temperatures as areas south likely jump to 70 while northern areas stay in the 40s and 50s. By the middle part of the afternoon expect all areas to experience a big drop in temperatures as the cold front sweeps through.

All week long I’ve been talking about the weekend being beautiful. Well, that hasn’t changed as sunshine will dominate the Friday through Sunday outlook. Chilly mornings will give way to beautiful days with highs in the 50s and 60s.

