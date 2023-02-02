BBB Accredited Business
St. Bernard Parish joins effort to hold up a terminal project expected to create 17,000 jobs

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. BERNARD PARISH (WVUE) - Saint Bernard Parish joins an effort to hold up a terminal project expected to create 17,000 jobs and add another $1 billion to Louisiana tax revenue.

It’s joining a lawsuit challenging the massive “Port NOLA project” near Violet.

The parish wants the $1.5 billion dollar container port project put on hold until there is a commitment to build a connector road between the port and I-510.

Parish President Guy McInnis says he’s concerned about the daily negative impact of dozens of trucks on existing roadways.

“It’s on our minds we care about the community. We’ve seen the effects of this kind of project the Mr. go in 1960 and we just fixed that problem,” said McInnis.

The “Save our Saint Bernard” group, which opposes the project, says the terminal could put three to 4,000 trucks daily on Saint Bernard’s roads.

The Port of New Orleans gave us a  statement saying they would answer the new challenge filed by the parish within the proper timeframe. 

Port officials say they will continue to work with transportation agencies to improve infrastructure, and they already have a $50 million commitment from the state legislature.  A hearing on the lawsuit is set for Feb. 2.

