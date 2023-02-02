BBB Accredited Business
Suspect rams truck into a store on Tchoupitoulas; steals ATM

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect rammed a truck into a store on Tchoupitoulas and stole an ATM Thursday morning.

An employee at the Tchoup Stop told FOX 8 that around 4 a.m., a white pickup truck rammed into the building multiple times, crushing the machine.

The worker said people dressed in all black with masks and gloves jumped out and stole a large box from inside the ATM.

According to the employee, the boy was heavy, and the robbers hooked it to the back of the truck and dragged it down the street.

This incident is under investigation.

