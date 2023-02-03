BBB Accredited Business
Both insurance-related bills from special session are headed to governor

On Thursday, Feb. 2 both bills stood the test before the Senate Finance Committee, leaving them with one more hurdle to get through.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two bills that will impact insurance in Louisiana are headed to the governor’s office to be signed.

The La. Senate and the La. State House of Representatives have both passed HB1 and HB2.

If signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, HB1 would appropriate $45 million in grants to lure more insurance companies to Louisiana. HB2 would keep companies that previously filed for bankruptcy from being eligible for the incentives.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Feb. 2 both bills stood the test before the Senate Finance Committee, leaving them with one more hurdle to get through.

Members of the committee got their turn to question the commissioner’s plan to incentivize insurance companies to come to Louisiana. Several wondered how things would go with Senator White (R) as the chairman after the commissioner blamed the senator for the lack of funding in the program. White says the commissioner never asked him for funding for the incentive program.

The commissioner said he was wrong for what he said. After the exchange lawmakers moved on and ended up stripping the amendment that was added yesterday to require companies using grants to get 25% of their policies from citizens, the state-run property insurance company. Saying they were not sure it fell within the legal confines of the special session agenda set by Governor Edwards. Also adding the commissioner could add provisions to the program from his office.

Both bills head to the Senate floor for debate and a vote tomorrow. But because there were changes made it will have to get a second vote from the full House before heading to the governor’s desk. Lawmakers hope to have everything wrapped up by Friday but they have until 6 p.m. Sunday to get everything completed.

