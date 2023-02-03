BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Perfect parade weather for the weekend

Bruce: Dry skies and chilly for tonight's parades
Bruce: Dry skies and chilly for tonight's parades
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After several cloudy and gloomy days the weather is looking really nice for the weekend and all the Carnival parades and parties.

It will be cold for tonight’s parades as lows north shore dip down to freezing and mid 40s south. Saturday morning a few locations north of Lake Pontchartrain into Pearl River county will see temperatures around freezing. Highs on Saturday will be close to 60. The nice weather holds on for Sunday with lows in the 40s and 50s, lots of sun and highs in the middle 60s. Rain holds off at least into mid-week. Have a safe and fun weekend.

