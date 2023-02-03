BBB Accredited Business
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans

Crime Tracker
Crime Tracker(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After being issued a refund and escorted out of a business, New Orleans police say a woman grabbed a gun from her car and opened fire.

According to the NOPD, a woman was involved in an altercation with employees inside the unidentified business in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.

The suspect was reportedly issued a refund and escorted out of the business.

Police say the woman then grabbed a gun from her vehicle and shot through the window of the business, striking an 18-year-old female before fleeing. Police did not say whether the victim was an employee or a customer.

No other details were released.

