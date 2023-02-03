Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say.

According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Medical staff at the prison administered aid to the man until he was transported to a hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office says Foster has an “extensive” medical history, including “significant” heart conditions.

The 71-year-old was housed in an isolation dorm due to the severity of his allegations and medical conditions.

Officials say Foster had been laying down for an hour and twelve minutes after a shower when deputies arrived to take him to have his blood sugar levels checked when they found him unresponsive.

An official cause of death will be released upon completion of an autopsy by the parish coroner’s office.

