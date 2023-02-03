BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: A few spots near freezing Saturday morning

Overall sunny and nice
Pleasant conditions for weekend parades with lots of sunshine and seasonably cool conditions.
Pleasant conditions for weekend parades with lots of sunshine and seasonably cool conditions.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After several cloudy and gloomy days the weather is looking really nice for the weekend and all the Carnival parades and parties. Friday brings lots of sunshine if temperatures are a bit chilly with most locations seeing highs in the upper 50s with gusty winds. Saturday a few locations north of Lake Pontchartrain into Pearl River county will see temperatures around freezing. Otherwise mid to upper 30s to start the day north and 40s south with plenty of sunshine into the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be close to 60. The nice weather holds on for Sunday with lows in the 40s and 50s, lots of sun and highs in the middle 60s. Rain holds off at least into mid-week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
New Orleans police and EMS personnel respond Sunday (Jan. 29) to a shooting near Curran...
Man arrested for fatally shooting teen girl in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East
Tori Banks, 24, is remembered as a "vibrant and loving daughter, grand daughter, sister, and...
24-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Hammond; 19-year-old arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: The sun returns today but it’s chilly heading into the weekend
Morning weather update for Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 a.m.
Bruce's evening weather update for Thursday, Feb 2
Bruce's evening weather update for Thursday, Feb 2
Bruce's afternoon weather update for Thursday, Feb. 2
Bruce's afternoon weather update for Thursday, Feb. 2