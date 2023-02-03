Nicondra: A few spots near freezing Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After several cloudy and gloomy days the weather is looking really nice for the weekend and all the Carnival parades and parties. Friday brings lots of sunshine if temperatures are a bit chilly with most locations seeing highs in the upper 50s with gusty winds. Saturday a few locations north of Lake Pontchartrain into Pearl River county will see temperatures around freezing. Otherwise mid to upper 30s to start the day north and 40s south with plenty of sunshine into the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be close to 60. The nice weather holds on for Sunday with lows in the 40s and 50s, lots of sun and highs in the middle 60s. Rain holds off at least into mid-week.

