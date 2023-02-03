Puppy stolen from Lakeview home; owner searching for answers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lakeview resident Scott Elston said his home on Orleans Avenue was burglarized on the afternoon of Jan. 30.

Elston said the stolen items include electronic equipment, paintings, and his three-month-old Shar Pei puppy, Toby.

“It is unfathomable that another human being can invade another’s house and steal their pet,” Elston said, “I’m not very concerned about getting my materialistic possessions back, I just want Toby to be returned to me.”

Elston and the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) have pledged $500 each to establish a reward fund. An anonymous donor pledged an additional $300.

HSLA Director Jeff Dorson said this crime sets a horrible example for the community.

“All of this is painful,” Dorson said. “We all know the headlines of crimes being committed against innocent people and pet owners now. Can we all do a little bit better? That’s our question for the day.”

Elston said he has one message for the suspects.

“If I had to tell this person one thing, I’d say just please give me back my dog,” he said. “I don’t understand why he did it or why she did it, but I need my dog back.

Those with tips are encouraged to call the HSLA at 1-888-6-HUMANE.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

