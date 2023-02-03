Smaller krewes, ready to roll despite security setbacks, hopeful for future stability

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some of the smaller Carnival krewes will roll down the streets of New Orleans this weekend. Krewes that feel they are being treated unfairly.

For 10 years now, Fox 8 producer Christie Walton has been building some of Carnival’s smallest floats. This year, she didn’t have to look very far for inspiration for her dumpster fire construction zone float.

“I do have a construction zone in front of my house and there’s been no parking on the street all month,” said Walton.

Just like the fresh concrete in front of Walton’s house, Mardi Gras rules concerning smaller krewes like ‘Tit Rex are “works in progress.”

“The city promotes them as part of the big celebration, because they’re preseason parades and follow different rules and regulations, and are treated differently,” said Mardi Gras Guide Publisher Arthur Hardy.

‘Tit Rex thought they were going to have pay triple to secure their route until just a few days ago. The route for Krewe Du Vieux was up in the air until two weeks ago.

Many say the smaller krewes deserve better.

“Financially it’s devastating if you have a budget for this amount and then they tell you ‘you need this amount,’” said Hardy.

‘Tit Rex is one of the many smaller krewes who believe they have been tossed around by city policies.

City councilmembers are pledging to try and straighten out their governing rules after the conclusion of this year’s Carnival season.

“We will continue to work with you. We’ve been trying to make it right for those of you going through this process and really create some stability,” said Council President J.P. Morrell.

Hardy says the smaller krewes deserve more stability.

“They pay more for security and the routes can be changed up until the day of the parade... That can’t be fair to the visitation with the locals or the krewe members and businesses along the routes,” said Hardy.

But Hardy is optimistic. Improvement will be made in the year ahead as Carnival, no matter how small, continues to evolve.

Hardy believes the smaller crews should have a representative on the mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council, which helps dictate carnival policy. ‘Tit Rex rolls Sunday in St. Roch.

