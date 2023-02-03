Zack: The sun returns today but it’s chilly heading into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a weekend filled with parades and the dreary mess we’ve dealt with all week long is moving out just in time.

Any cloud cover early this morning will break bringing increasing sunshine throughout the day today. Now it’s still cold and the wind will remain quite gusty for your Friday so be ready for a chilly one. Highs this afternoon top out in the upper 50s.

The weekend forecast is about as good as it gets with plenty of sun on the way and nice, comfortable temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s making for wonderful parading weather. I will note, the nights/mornings will be cold as lows dip to near freezing on the north shore Saturday morning, low 40s south of the lake. That means protect plants away from the lake.

Next week it’s back to the 70s which will bring an increase in humidity ahead our next rain chances.

