Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A double shooting early Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Irish Channel neighborhood left one person dead and another injured, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported at 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, the NOPD said. Responding officers found two victims -- a male and a female -- suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not disclose the victims’ identities or ages.

The victims were taken for treatment at a hospital, where the male victim died, police said. The condition of the female victim was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the double shooting is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

