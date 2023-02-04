Gunfire exchange inside Tchoupitoulas Street home leaves man dead, woman injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An exchange of gunfire during an apparent home invasion early Saturday (Feb. 4) in the West Riverside neighborhood left one man dead and a woman injured, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported at 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, the NOPD said. Responding officers found the victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were taken for treatment at a hospital, where the male victim died, police said. The condition of the female victim was not disclosed.

Police said the 44-year-old man “made unauthorized entry into the residence,” where an “altercation” ensued. The NOPD did not say whether the two people knew each other, but said they exchanged gunfire and both were struck.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Note: The NOPD initially reported this incident as occurring in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.