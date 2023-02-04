BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Gunfire exchange inside Tchoupitoulas Street home leaves man dead, woman injured

A double shooting early Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Irish Channel, in the 5200 block of...
A double shooting early Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Irish Channel, in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, left one person dead and another injured, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An exchange of gunfire during an apparent home invasion early Saturday (Feb. 4) in the West Riverside neighborhood left one man dead and a woman injured, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported at 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, the NOPD said. Responding officers found the victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were taken for treatment at a hospital, where the male victim died, police said. The condition of the female victim was not disclosed.

Police said the 44-year-old man “made unauthorized entry into the residence,” where an “altercation” ensued. The NOPD did not say whether the two people knew each other, but said they exchanged gunfire and both were struck.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Note: The NOPD initially reported this incident as occurring in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
New Orleans police and EMS personnel respond Sunday (Jan. 29) to a shooting near Curran...
Man arrested for fatally shooting teen girl in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East
Tori Banks, 24, is remembered as a "vibrant and loving daughter, grand daughter, sister, and...
24-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Hammond; 19-year-old arrested
A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with...
Prosecutor: 3rd child dies after attack by Massachusetts mom

Latest News

Double shooting leaves man dead in Irish Channel
Double shooting leaves man dead in Irish Channel
The Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La.
Special session on insurance wraps up after lawmakers gave final approval to incentives for insurers
Mayor Cantrell's office responds after a Zurik investigation of her security detail
Mayor’s office responds after Zurik investigation showed her security on clock while nowhere near her
The Krewe of Boheme rolls as people pack the French Quarter and the Marigny
The Krewe of Boheme rolls as people packed the French Quarter and the Marigny